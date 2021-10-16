World Food Day celebrated in Vila East School

Students displayed their local food preparations from the respective stations inside the school compound.

Vila East School Agriculture teacher, Thomas Kaltapau, said the students will simply exposed to life skills that are commonly practised within households.

The event enabled the students to demonstrate planting of local crops, traditional peeling and grating of root crops and coconuts, simboro preparation and traditional method of starting a fire.

The theme of the event was “Our actions are our future – Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life”.