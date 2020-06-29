Political bribery case to begin in Vanuatu court

Mr Salwai will appear in court alongside the former Minister of Agriculture, Matai Seremaia, the former Minister of Health, Jerome Ludvaune and the former Speaker of Parliament and current Minister of Education, Seule Simeon.

Former Tafea outer island MP, Tom Korr, is also due to appear.

The five suspects are accused of bribery during the last government's tenure by offering ministerial portfolios, which led to several failed motions of no confidence.

The main complainant in the case is the former Leader of the Opposition and current Deputy Prime Minister, Ishmael Kalsakau.