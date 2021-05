Pool A consists of Sanma FA, Penama FA, Shefa FA and Tafea FA.

While, Port Vila FA, Torba FA, Luganville FA and Malama FA are drawn in Pool B.

The competition will take place at Lugainville Soccer Stadium from 23 June to 3 July.

The VFF Champions league will see all VFF Member Associations battling for qualification in the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) 2022 O-League competition.