Vanuatu Football Federation to introduce Futsal Youth Super league competition

VFF Southern Technical Director, Joel Rarua said that football development is growing and VFF is committed to addressing all components of football such as futsal and beach soccer.

“Almost 70% of VFF’s Member Associations have implemented futsal programmes in their activities which is a progress for Futsal development,” he said.

“Developing futsal from an early age is a way forward for strengthening our senior team. We have the Futsal Grassroot festival programme, futsal development centres and also within the national level, we have implemented high level centres as well.”

“All players selected during the youth competitions will attend the performance centres programmes to further upgrade their skills and talents and possibly represent the national team as well.”

Rarua said youth competitions are coming up and interested youth wishing to participate can register with clubs participating. He said it is an opportunity for young people to gain exposure as well.