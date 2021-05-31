Ambae students’ access accredited plumbing training for the first time

It is the first time that an accredited plumbing training has been made available on Ambae.

A partnership between the Torgil Rural Training Centre under the Anglican Church of Melanesia Vocational Education and Training Schools (ACOMVETS) and the Department of Water and Resources (DoWR) with support from the Australian Government through the Australia Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) and the Vanuatu Skills Partnership has made the training available.

This accredited training launched this month follows the DoWR’s community plumbing training that was delivered earlier to upskill and address plumbing needs on the island.

Speaking at the launch, Penama Province’s Secretary General and ACOMVETS board member, Judah Garoleo congratulated the students, and said trade skills are very important and vital in the development of Penama province.

ACOMVETS Chief Executive Officer, Father Willie Ben Tabi acknowledged the partners in providing the much-needed training on Ambae.

“This is the second cohort in Vanuatu to receive the VQA-accredited training, after the first one was delivered on Santo in 2019. It would not have been possible without the collaboration with the DoWR, the Vanuatu Skills Partnership and APTC.”

The training supports the recovery efforts of the Vanuatu Skills Partnership to assist the people of Ambae to settle back on the island after the volcanic ash fall in 2017.

Vanuatu Skills Partnership Recovery Manager, Amos Talu applauded the trainees and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting skills recovery on Ambae.

The training on Ambae is delivered by Torgil-affiliated trainer, James Matariki, who is also an APTC alumnus.

APTC Country Director for Vanuatu and Nauru, Anna Naupa acknowledged the continued support of the Australian Government in ensuring targeted skills training to help address the needs of communities.

“Plumbers are like doctors. They will help to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene which will contribute to the overall wellbeing of people on the island,” she added.

The launch was attended by local government departments including the DoWR as well as representatives from the Vanuatu Skills Partnerships, ACOMVETS Torgil Rural Training Centre and APTC.

Photo supplied Caption: Students with representative of Torgil Rural Training Centre, Department of Water and Resources, APTC and the Vanuatu Skills Partnership.