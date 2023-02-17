 

Aussie dollars to boost Vanuatu economy

BY: Loop Pacific
14:02, February 17, 2023
Australia will give a new tranche of economic support to Vanuatu following a meeting between the two countries' prime ministers.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese completed a bilateral meeting in Canberra yesterday reports RNZ Pacific.

A spokesperson for Australia's Prime Minister says some of the money will go towards supporting aviation, trade, infrastructure, cyber security and banking.

The spokesperson said both Prime Ministers agreed Australia would prioritise the construction of a new home for Vanuatu's Council of Ministers and National Security Council Secretariats under the agreement     

 

