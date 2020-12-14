Cyclone forms between Vanuatu and Fiji

Tropical Cyclone Yasa is a Category 1 storm, which is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 within the next two days.

The system is moving in a south-westerly direction before it is expected to turn towards the northwest and by Thursday to be back to today's position.

At this stage, there is no forecast of where the system might be making a landfall.

Meanwhile, a tropical low north of Tonga's Vava'u islands is forecast to intensify and turn into a cyclone by tonight.

The system is then forecast to move in a south-easterly direction and be well clear of Tonga by Wednesday.