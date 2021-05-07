Degassing continues from Ambae volcano summit vent

The increased activity follows gas and steam plumes (so-called degassing) observed by monitoring webcams on 4 and 5 May, which continue from the summit vent within the crater lake Voui.

The warning bulletin states about 2 km Danger Zone A around summit vents including danger zone area of flowing creeks as can be seen in Ambae caldera safety map.

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 1.

Aoba, also known as Ambae, is a massive 2500 cu km basaltic shield volcano that is the most voluminous volcano of the New Hebrides archipelago.

Photo supplied Vanuatu Meterology and Geohazards Dept