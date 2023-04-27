HMS Spey brings aid to Vanuatu devastated by tropical cyclones

The offshore patrol ship's crew helped the inhabitants of the Island restore regular water supplies and brought with them three 10-tonne water tanks, among other aid and equipment.

Tanna was one of 80 islands hit by storms named Judy and Kevin within days of each other at the end of February and the beginning of March, with 120mph strong winds battering the land.

Following the storms, the international community provided initial aid to restore basic services and assist islanders.

The installation of three new, large-capacity tanks brought by HMS Spey will help to store and provide clean water to inhabitants, alongside stores and equipment to help repair the island's infrastructure, the UK Navy said in a statement.

Tanna has a population of 30,000 and is known for its staunchly traditional lifestyle.

The sailors received a traditional ceremonial welcome from hundreds of residents from across the island, which included singing and dancing, the presentation of traditional accessories such as woven bags and grass skirts, and the drinking of kava, a ceremonial drink.

The visit by HMS Spey was important for helping build relations with the community.

HMS Spey's Commanding Officer Commander Michael Proudman, who presented the island’s chiefs with a White Ensign as a thank-you, said: “To receive such a welcome was a huge honour for us and an unforgettable experience.

“I know I speak for all of Team Spey in thanking our hosts for the incredible welcome ceremony – we could not be more humbled and grateful for allowing us to visit your beautiful country, and for embracing us so warmly with your culture and traditions.”

