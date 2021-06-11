 

More than 9,000 people on Vanuatu’s Tanna Island receive food supplies

BY: Loop Pacific
10:35, June 11, 2021
21 reads

Over 9,000 people affected by the volcanic ash fall and acid rain in Tanna Island have received their share of food supplies.

 National Disaster Management Office-Manager Support Service, Jimmy Naura said they began distributions last week after the supplies were shipped to Tanna at the end of last month.

Naura added the turnout was great and people cooperated with officials despite the delayed process.

According to the assessment carried out by NDMO, the ash fall and acid impact is adverse as it affected the growth of crops. Water catchment is also a challenge.

The government has provided immediate food relief to the families. Food rations include rice, canned tuna and water.

The Department of Agriculture also provided support as part of food security.

   

Tags: 
food supplies
Tanna Island
Vanuatu
  • 21 reads