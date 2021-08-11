 More vendors to be accommodated at Vanuatu’s Seaside Vegetable Market | Loop Vanuatu
 

More vendors to be accommodated at Vanuatu’s Seaside Vegetable Market

BY: Loop Pacific
09:28, August 11, 2021
American Company, Caribbean Royal Cruise handed over 10 bungalows to the vendors of the Seaside Vegetable Market in Vanuatu’s capital Port Vila.

This is part of the company’s project to extend all markets in Port Vila.

Port Vila Mayor, Eric Festa said they are grateful to such donations as vendors are able to display more products.

Festa said “The Royal Caribbean cruise project is to extend all the markets in Port Vila and keep the product safe and healthy so once the borders open people around Port Vila can display more products at the market and tourists can buy the products.”

More vendors are expected to be accommodated at the market.

Previously only 50 tables were available.  

The Seaside central ward market opens 7 days a week and each month the market collects VT60 000 for the tables.

With the extra sheds, it will generate VT72 000 per month.

     

