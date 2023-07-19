The National University of Vanuatu unveils program of the Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival Symposium

On the sidelines of the 7th Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival, the National Organising Committee and the NUV have agreed to co-organise the traditional Symposium known to the members of the Melanesian Spearhead Group to be linked to the Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival (MACFEST).

This collaboration further strengthens the already strong bonds that exist between the two institutions that have in 2021 organized the symposium on Education, Culture and Identity.

The two institutions are also collaborating on research projects. The 7th Melanesian Festival of Arts and Culture Symposium aims to bring together artists, academics, researchers, advocates, policy makers to discuss and share knowledge, practices, ideas, and experiences in Melanesian arts.

The 2023 MACFEST Symposium will explore the ‘Rebuilding my Melanesia for our common destiny’ theme through three streams: 1.

21st arts and culture shaping a contemporary Melanesian Way 2. Culture, Education and Climate Resilience 3. Safeguarding a future for Melanesia’s arts and cultures.

The opening of the symposium will be held on the NUV Campus on Tuesday 25 July 2023 at 4pm. All the sessions of the 7th Melanesian Arts and Culture Festival Symposium will be organised at the National Convention Centre on Wednesday 26 July and Thursday 27 July 2023 from 8am to 5pm.

The Symposium is a unique opportunity to witness presentations and discussions on the theme ‘Rebuilding my Melanesia for our common destiny’.

The two-day symposium will feature 30 speakers who will present their research in Melanesia. As the National University of the country hosting the Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat and the 2023 MACFEST, the NUV takes pride in organising this Symposium to honour the peoples of Melanesia and looks forward to welcoming delegates and participants for an exciting event of paper presentations, discussions and exchanges of knowledge sharing in the wider region of Melanesia.

The university encourages its students and Vanuatu youth to engage in discussing thematic issues relevant to the country and dare to propose solutions to on-going challenges in various forms including innovative ways.

The bilingual status of the university is one of its unique strengths as well as its commitment to promote cultural affirmation, connectedness and diversity.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Nirua, the NUV’s Vice-Chancellor, said “The National University of Vanuatu takes pride in organising this symposium to commemorate and celebrate the expressions of arts and cultures of Melanesia during its 2023 Melanesian Spearhead Group Festival of Arts and Culture in Port-Vila. In order for the National University of Vanuatu to gain recognition both locally and internationally, we are committed to engage in research and publication. We aim to be of assistance to participants of this symposium, the Melanesian Spearhead Group and Vanuatu by publishing the proceedings of this Symposium so that efforts invested in it serve as a reference for future activities aimed at consolidating our Melanesia for our future generations”.

The development of the NUV is aligned with the Vanuatu People’s Plan and the Vanuatu Education and Training Sector Strategic Plan. The focus of education and training under the NUV and its associated institutions is based on the priorities of the country’s National Human Resource Development Plan 2020- 2030 (NHRDP).