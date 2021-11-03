New Zealand donates medical supplies to Vila Central Hospital

The supplies and equipment were provided by the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS) and the ‘Take My Hands’ organization in New Zealand.

The supplies include gowns and scrubs, blankets, Cardiac Monitors, PPE and other equipment requested by VCH.

The New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS) aims to assist Pacific island countries to provide their citizens with access to specialized medical treatment. The NZMTS comprises two components: the Overseas Referral Scheme; and the Visiting Medical Specialists.

High Commissioner Schwass handed the container of equipment over to Dr Vincent Atua, who is in charge of the Emergency Department at VCH.

Photo NZ HC