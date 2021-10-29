No lockdown in Vanuatu Covid-19 simulation exercise

The simulation exercise will be conducted on Sunday and Monday.

There was speculation of a lockdown after two Covid-19 cases were detected in quarantine last weekend.

The implementation of the containment measures as part of the simulation exercise are aimed at testing the Covid-19 preparedness efforts of individuals, communities, organizations and government institutions that provide frontline of defense and response to this deadly disease.

On the first day of the simulation, the scenario involves a Covid-19 case identified at a Church gathering then risk investigation continues resulting in close contacts later being transported to the community isolation site.

On day two, a person testing positive for Covid-19 will enter a school compound and will undergo risk investigation and close contact will be transported to the community isolation site also they will be another identified case is dropped off at in the middle of the in Port Vila central business district.

From there, the identification of the patient risk investigations. begins leading to the identification of five commercial business and close contacts who are transported to the community isolation site.

Those locations, businesses, and public institutions to be included in the exercise will be advised in advance.

The Ministry of Health said there will be no road block or any lockdown planned for the exercise.

All the scenarios used are theoretical and are related to different levels under the Vanuatu Outbreak Alert System. Public are advised to cooperate and not to panic if the team is carrying out the simulation close to their communities.

The public is encouraged to avoid the spread of false or misleading information and rumors.

Any real changes or updates on the Covid-19 scenario will be provided through official Situation Reports available on Ministry of Health Website and Facebook page using the Vanuatu Outbreak Alert System.

Photo supplied