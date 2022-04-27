One more Covid-19 related death in Vanuatu

She was a 50-year old female from Shefa Province. The deceased was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

This brings the total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 so far to 13. 10 of the cases are from SHEFA province and three others are from SANMA Province.

The latest death was confirmed in the latest situation report issued Monday.

Five people with Covid-19 are currently hospitalised, four at Vila Central Hospital and one at the Northern Provincial Hospital.

All cases are in stable conditions.

There have been 6, 860 total cases in Vanuatu so far. Of these cases, 6, 405 have already recovered.