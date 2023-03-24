SHEFA Province and Oxfam strengthen partnership

Authorities have reported that some 250,000 people were affected in the aftermath of the two cyclones this month.

This represents more than 80 per cent of the country’s population.

Officials of the SPGC and Oxfam in the Pacific on 19 March, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as part of ongoing efforts to support the response.

The MoU was signed between the Assistant Secretary-General (SG) of SPGC, Liah Kaltoi and the Country Coordinator of Oxfam in Vanuatu, Anita Samana Jack.

The MoU establishes a clear understanding of Oxfam’s localisation and locally led approach in its humanitarian preparedness, response, and recovery work, including its long-term development programmes in partnership with the Vanuatu Government through the SPGC.

It outlines Oxfam’s support to the Provincial Government Council in responding to TCs Judy and Kevin, and outlines key priority areas identified by the government.

Oxfam will be addressing these key priority needs identified in the Rapid Needs Assessment coordinated by the National Disaster Managements Office (NDMO) through partnerships with SPGC Office, in collaboration with its key stakeholder partners.

In addition, Oxfam seeks to formalise and establish close cooperation with the Government through partnerships with the SPGC.

Following the MoU signing, Oxfam handed over supplies of Non-Food Items to the SPGC.

The NFIs include tarpaulins, bed nets, kitchen kits, hygiene kits, buckets, water bladders and toolboxes (with tools).

Following these NFI distributions, Oxfam is also planning to use its Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) program for the deployment of assistance in communities affected by TCs Judy and Kevin.

Photo supplied Caption: Officiating the partnership agreement: Assistant SG of the SHEFA Provincial Government, Liah Kaltoi (Left) and the Country Coordinator of Oxfam in Vanuatu, Anita Samana Jack (Right)