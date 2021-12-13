TC Ruby moving into Vanuatu waters

According to the Vanuatu Meteorological and Geo-hazard Department, the cyclone is currently located south of Solomon Islands and north-west of New Caledonia.

TC Ruby will cause cloudy conditions with rain, showers of rain and possible thunder over the group.

“Tropical Cyclone Ruby, CAT 2, is expected to intensify and cross 160E into Vanuatu AoR (Area of Responsibility) in the next 6 to 12 Hours. There is no other Tropical Low or Tropical cyclone developing or moving in to the Vanuatu AoR in the next 5 days.”

Photo VMGD Caption: TC Ruby tracks slowly into Vanuatu waters