Vanuatu’s Covid-19 case unlikely to transmit to anyone

According to a statement, lab evaluations of samples in Vanuatu and Australia to date indicate a very low level of virus meaning that it is unlikely the case would have been able to transmit the disease.

A 23-year-old man repatriated from the US is Vanuatu’s first confirmed Covid-19 case.

The case identified during routine day 5 testing with a re-testing to confirm.

The man remains in isolation at Vila Central Hospital.

A total of 2290 passengers have arrived in Vanuatu since repatriation flights began on 1 August.

All the travelers were placed in quarantine in Port Vila until the completion of the quarantine period.

