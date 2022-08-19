Vanuatu in Caretaker Government mode, Caretaker PM welcomes dissolution of Parliament

Loughman had requested the dissolution after some Parliamentarians led by the Opposition said they would move a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Loughman called on all Vanuatu citisens to respect the decision.

Yesterday afternoon, President Vurobaravu signed an Instrument of Dissolution of Parliament less than 24-hours before an Extraordinary session of Parliament to discuss the motion of no confidence.

According to the President, the decision was taken on the advice of the Council of Ministers.

The Leader of Opposition Ralph Regenvanu said a majority of Members of Parliament will be challenging the dissolution in court.

An application is expected to be filed in court today.

A community leader in Port Vila, Harold Tache raised concerns about the decision to dissolve Parliament and called on all political leaders to lead the country forward and not apart.

“The concern that persists now in Vanuatu, is that when the Government and the Opposition are disputing the position for the Government, the situation of the livelihood of the people continue to be affected. We are experiencing today, the Covid-19 and natural disasters that have affected us and still continue to affect us.

“After the Covid-19 community outbreak and TC Harold in 2020, Vanuatu has not yet fully recovered. Vanuatu is just starting to enter the Recovery plan; La Nina too is hitting us again.’

“Many of our people are still suffering from these natural disasters, Covid-19, political impasse is affecting and together side (Government and Opposition) have no numbers to serve the people of Vanuatu,” Tache said.

Vanuatu is now in Caretaker Government mode and a snap election will be held not less than 30 days and not more than 60 days after the dissolution of Parliament.

Photo file Caption: Vanuatu Parliament