Vanuatu education leaders graduate from APTC

The graduates of the Certificate IV in Leadership and Management consist of teachers, deputy principals, principals and officers of the Ministry of Education and Training.

Acting Principal Education Officer of the School Based Management Unit at MoET, Jean-Jacques Tarileo, is one of the graduates.

He said the graduates transformed their knowledge in ways that should lead to positive actions in schools and classrooms in the future.

“I hope this course will improve the leadership of each one of us to improve learning and working environments for teachers and students.

“We want to see the impact on students’ results,” Mr. Tarileo said.

The graduates are just one group of many currently studying with APTC to ensure a stronger, modern education system in Vanuatu.

Twenty provincial education leaders in MALAMPA province will shortly graduate from APTC and a further 22 education leaders will commence training in SANMA province in May, to graduate by the end of the year.

APTC works in partnership with industry, governments and selected Technical, Vocational Education and Training institutions to assist in developing a more skilled, inclusive and productive workforce that meets labour market requirements and contributes to growth across the Pacific.