Vanuatu government to decide on plight of students in Fiji

A number of ni-Vanuatu students at the University of the South Pacific have been caught up in Fiji's alarming COVID-19 outbreak, with several having tested positive for the virus and gone into isolation.

The Daily Post reports that Vanuatu's Prime Minister Bob Loughman was briefed on the students' situation Thursday by education officials.

A paper with options on how to support the students if they wish to return home is to be deliberated on by Vanuatu's Council of Ministers.

