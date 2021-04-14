Vanuatu markets water, sanitation and hygiene preparedness to Covid-19 impacts strengthened

This is important to ensure the markets remain safe and hygienic, and open through the pandemic.

Morris Kaloran, the Secretary General of Shefa Provincial Government Council said, “We are fortunate to receive support from the Markets for Change project to help maintain cleanliness at the markets and protect our vendors. The materials for Marobe market are shared with Beverly Hills, Emua and Melemaat ring-road markets to help them operate through the pandemic.

Jeanette Wallace, the Silae Vanua Market Vendors Association Secretary said, “There was a lot of insecurity around the pandemic and income for vendors when the markets temporarily closed last year. Though we try to make other arrangements for vendors at Port Vila market to continue their sales while applying social distancing measures, it was just not enough. We rely on markets for income to support our families and therefore need assistance to ensure we can safely continue selling in the markets during the pandemic.”

The Lord Mayor of Port Vila, Eric Puyo-Festa said “I would like to convey the Port Vila City Council’s word of thanks to UN Women, especially Markets for Change project, for your continuous support to the welfare, capacity and livelihood of those in the informal sector in Port Vila."

Funding from the UN Covid-19 Response and Recovery Fund has helped the Markets for Change project in supporting market spaces to be safe, accessible spaces for market vendors and the public. Items were procured in consultation with market vendors and relevant authorities. Items supplied include essential WASH and cleaning materials, reusable washable facemasks, water blasters, infra-red thermometers, sinks, a rubbish collection trailer, public announcement systems and LED TV screens and audio systems.

The M4C project brings together governments, market vendors and market vendor associations, civil society organizations and UN agencies to promote gender equality through the economic empowerment of women market vendors in Fiji, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

M4C is implemented by UN Women in partnership with UNDP and the Governments of Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Photo supplied: UN Women/Trisha Toangwera