Vanuatu MoH conduct survey on TB cases

Reports from the National TB Programme indicate that cases are often presenting quite late to healthcare facilities. The survey uses data for the past five years to identify the two area councils within each province that have the highest number of cases reported.

The Survey aims to understand the best way to share information, as well as understand barriers to seeking medical care. This information will be used to inform the work of the National and Provincial TB programme.

Every year in Vanuatu, there are approximately 70-100 reported TB cases. There is treatment available across Vanuatu. But there are often delays in seeking medical care by TB cases (people who are infected with TB), including by people who develop signs of TB after spending lots of time with known TB cases (contacts of cases).

Common signs and symptoms of TB:

· prolonged cough

· chest pain

· weight loss

· Fever

· night sweats

Photo Caption: Health Volunteers conducting interviews on Tanna Island