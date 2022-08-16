Vanuatu Opposition Leader wants PM Loughman to resign

Regenvanu said the majority is now with the Opposition reports the Daily Post.

In Parliament, this morning there were 27 signatories of the motion and former minister of agriculture, Daniel Willie Kao.

Loughman, who was elected in April 2020, is facing a motion of no confidence in his leadership with the Opposition group, claiming to have the support of 29 MPs in the 52 seat parliament.

The first agenda was to re-instate the Member of Parliament for Malekula, Gracia Shadrack so that he can vote for the motion.

Shadrack was suspended last year.

Regenvanu said a new government has only over one year to correct the wrong doing of Loughman government and give to the people of Vanuatu the development that they are expecting.

He dismissed comments made by PM Loughman in a press conference yesterday that the new government will not last because there are so many political groupings inside.

Regenvanu said with the political parties that will form the new government on Friday, there will be a stable government compared to Loughman's government.

He was not in the position to say who will be the new Prime Minister but said they will definitely elect a new PM on Friday.