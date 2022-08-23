Vanuatu opposition lodge application over dissolution

The President, Nikenike Vurobaravu, made the decision last week on the advice of the Council of Ministers.

Leader of the opposition, Ralph Regenvanu said, in their submission they are challenging the dissolution when the motion had already been accepted by the Speaker of Parliament.

President Vurobaravu dissolved parliament on 18th August following the government decision on 12th August.

The motion was deposited on 8th and declared to be in order by the Speaker on 9th August.

The hearing is today.

Photo file