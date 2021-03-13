Vanuatu PM acknowledges departing Digicel CEO’s contributions

A statement said the PM made the remarks Friday when he hosted Mr Khanna at a lunch in his office.

"Thank you for being so helpful to our country especially in a time when people need better communication as the country is faced with huge health and security threats.

“Your contributions in recovering from TC Harold since April last year must be noted,” he said when thanking Mr Khanna.

The Digicel CEO said it was a great honour having served the people of Vanuatu over the last two years and he admitted that Vanuatu will have a special space in his heart.

Mr Khanna is taking up his appointment in Samoa, a country he has served before.

He said he was pleased with what he has accomplished for Vanuatu and assured the PM that more development is coming to Vanuatu.

One of his achievements is to have the national television channel TBV and radio stations on Digicel customer's mobile device..

"This is a milestone and Vanuatu and its people are very much grateful for this significant contribution to help the government maintain the unity link between its people across the country,” PM Loughman said.

Digicel and Vanuatu Broadcasting and Television Corporation announced a major partnership which will see VBTC bringing its television channel and radio stations direct to Digicel customer’s mobile device.

The partnership is a first of its kind for Vanuatu and will see local channel - Television Blong Vanuatu (TBV) added to Digicel’s PlayGO mobile app.

In addition, radio stations Radio Vanuatu, Paradise 98FM and Femme Pawa 99FM are now available to stream on Digicel’s GoLoud mobile app.

Photo supplied Vanuatu Government media