Vila Central Hospital calls for blood donation

Medical Superintendent Dr Vincent Atua said people with any blood type are encouraged to donate blood to save lives.

“There’s big need for blood in our hospital because of the number of patients who are admitted just after the cyclone and even before the cyclone.

“We still have ongoing surgery operations, people getting sick, people referred from the islands and mothers having babies born which increase the demand,” Dr Atua said.

Blood donation is open to all who would like to donate blood and they must meet the basic eligibility requirements as prescribed by Vila Central Hospital. Criteria includes:

All individuals who weigh 50kg and above and are 16 to 65 years old are eligible to donate blood.

One must be healthy, not be on any medical treatment and is advised to have eaten 4 hours or less before donation.

One must not drink alcohol or take any treatment/drugs before donation.

There is a constant need for a regular supply of blood because it can be stored only for a limited period before use. Regular blood donation is needed to ensure that blood will always be available whenever and wherever it is needed.

Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person – the gift of life. A decision to donate blood can save a life.

People should not give blood if their health might suffer as a result. The first concern of the blood service is to ensure that blood donation does no harm to the blood donor. People should not donate blood if:

Feeling unwell

Pregnant, have been pregnant within the last year or are breastfeeding

Have certain medical conditions, which might make unsuitable donor

Taking certain medications, such as antibiotics.

Potential donors can go to Vila Central Hospital and fill out a form.

Photo supplied Caption: Vila Central Hospital