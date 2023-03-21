Vila Central Hospital has new Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist

Dr Ly will be working closely with another ophthalmologist Dr Johnson Kasso, who oversees the eye programme in the country.

The Fred Hollows Foundation New Zealand, said, “Dr Ly is a graduate of the Pacific Eye Institute, a Foundation-sponsored program that provides postgraduate training on the region’s unique needs in terms of eye care.”

“Former Head of Department for Ophthalmology in Timor Leste, Dr Ly has collaborated with several Pacific ophthalmologists and nurses in the area. He has also been to several outreach programs for eye care.”

Dr Ly provided emergency care, performing surgeries that were all due to eye trauma from the recent two tropical cyclones that hit Vanuatu early this month.